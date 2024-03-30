American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

