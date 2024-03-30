Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.63. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 625.80 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

