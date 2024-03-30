Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 287.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
