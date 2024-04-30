Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.73.

TSE AAV opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

