PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

