Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.0 %

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

