PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

