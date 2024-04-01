2,000 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.32 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

