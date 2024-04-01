Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $346.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.74. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

