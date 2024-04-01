Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 7,721 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

