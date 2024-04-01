Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $13,822.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80.

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

