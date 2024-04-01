CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases $12,673.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Gatto purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $592.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

About CION Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $170,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

