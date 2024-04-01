Financial Survey: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82% GBT Technologies -1,148.07% N/A -3,710.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.48 $770,000.00 $0.20 64.60 GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.72 $5.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Issuer Direct.

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.98%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

