ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3,714.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $748.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

