AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at $236,430.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at $236,430.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 243,009 shares of company stock worth $82,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Further Reading

Earnings History for AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.