AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.
AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at $236,430.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 90,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 243,009 shares of company stock worth $82,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
