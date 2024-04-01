AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at $236,430.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at $236,430.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 243,009 shares of company stock worth $82,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

About AIM ImmunoTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

