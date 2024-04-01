iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.