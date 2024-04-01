Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SBOEF stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $44.70.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
