ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

