Financial Survey: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) versus Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vitesse Energy has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $233.91 million 2.77 -$19.74 million ($0.76) -28.91 Sow Good $470,000.00 64.10 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vitesse Energy.

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy -9.22% -2.89% -2.20% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitesse Energy and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

