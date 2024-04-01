Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $292,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.74 and its 200 day moving average is $490.04. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

