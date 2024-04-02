CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.49% of CSW Industrials worth $149,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $243.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.