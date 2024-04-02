Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 2,000 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

