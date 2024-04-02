Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley Acquires 30,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GANX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

