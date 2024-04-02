Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.41% of Primo Water worth $164,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

