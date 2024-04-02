Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 0.7 %

Teradata stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Teradata has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.