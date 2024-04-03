Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 169,388 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.4 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

