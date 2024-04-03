Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 625.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

