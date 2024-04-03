Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 23,159 Shares of Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 23,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £12,505.86 ($15,699.05).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The company has a market capitalization of £164.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.64 ($0.76).

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

