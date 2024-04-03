Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $703,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

