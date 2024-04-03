PACS Group (PACS) Announces April 11th IPO

PACS Group (PACS) expects to raise $401 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, April 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,100,000 shares at $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, PACS Group generated $3.1 billion in revenue and $112.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $3.1 billion.

Citi, Â JPMorgan, Â Truist Securities and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and KeyBanc Capital Markets Oppenheimer & Co. Regions Securities LLC Stephens Inc. was co-manager.

PACS Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities. Founded in 2013, we are one of the largest skilled nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. We also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of our communities. Our significant historical growth has been primarily driven by our expertise in acquiring underperforming long-term custodial care skilled nursing facilities and transforming them into higher acuity, high value-add short-term transitional care skilled nursing facilities. We believe our success is driven in significant part by our decentralized, local operating model, through which we empower local leaders at each facility to operate their facility autonomously and deliver excellence in clinical quality and a superior experience for our patients. We provide our independently operated facilities with a comprehensive suite of technology, support, and back-office services that allow local leadership teams to focus more of their time and effort on providing quality care to patients. We believe our operating model delivers value to all of our healthcare stakeholders, including patients and families, referring providers, payors, and administrators and clinicians. The post-acute care ecosystem serves individuals who need additional help recuperating from acute conditions, illnesses, or serious medical procedures after they have been discharged from the hospital. This ecosystem ranges from higher acuity, higher-cost settings, such as long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities, to lower acuity, lower-cost settings, such as assisted living facilities, and home health. Skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) are positioned at the center of this ecosystem and play an essential role in providing cost efficient facility-based care to patients that have been discharged from hospitals but still require 24-hour in-patient services. SNFs can provide both long-term custodial care and higher value short-term transitional care. The SNF industry is large and growing, with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expecting total industry expenditures to increase from $193.6 billion in 2022 to $283.3 billion in 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Based on the number of facilities as reported by CMS, we are one of the largest SNF operators in the United States. We are primarily focused on providing higher value short-term transitional care and believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the current underlying trends within the SNF industry and to capture a growing portion of the expected demand. Note: Total net income of $112.9 million on total revenue of $3.1 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Our portfolio of owned and leased properties is strategically located in nine states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. We anticipate that available acquisition opportunities will enable us to further penetrate our reach into these nine states and to enter new states in the future. We believe our current markets are attractive and that the states in which we operate each has unique benefits, such as favorable reimbursement dynamics, high barriers to entry, or population growth of adults aged 65 and older, which is our primary patient demographic. We generally look for similar attributes in new markets that we enter. As of December 31, 2023, we leasedÂ 165 facilities, directly owned the real estate at 29 facilities, and owned partial interests in an additionalÂ 14Â facilities through joint ventures managed by third parties. As we continue to grow, we intend to explore additional purchases of real-estate assets, through purchase options or right-of-first refusals in existing leases, as well as acquisitions and de novo construction of purpose-built facilities. Our founders, Jason Murray and Mark Hancock, will continue to hold a substantial portion of our outstanding common stock following this offering, and their interests may conflict, or appear to conflict, with our interests and the interests of other stockholders. (Note: PACS Group filed its S-1/A on April 1, 2024, disclosing terms for its IPO: 19.05 million shares at a price range of $20.00 to $22.00 to raise $400.05 million. Background: PACS Group filed its S-1 on March 13, 2024, to raise an estimated $100 million in its IPO. No terms were disclosed.) “.

PACS Group was founded in 2012 and has 32433 employees. The company is located at 262 N. University Ave. Farmington, Utah 84025 (801) 447-9829 and can be reached via phone at (801) 447-9829.

