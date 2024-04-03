Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 11,908 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 936,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,379.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wag! Group by 3,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

