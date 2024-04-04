Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,148.0 days.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BEPTF stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.22.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.