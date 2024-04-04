Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,148.0 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BEPTF stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

