Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

BMBL stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after acquiring an additional 495,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 923,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

