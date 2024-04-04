DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
DSW Capital Stock Performance
DSW opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96).
About DSW Capital
