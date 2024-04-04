DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96).

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

