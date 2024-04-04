Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON NOG opened at GBX 6.01 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.18. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.68.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

