dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
dynaCERT stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
About dynaCERT
