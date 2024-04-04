dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

dynaCERT stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.