Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,881,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 2,712,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.2 days.
Emera Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Emera stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.
Emera Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.