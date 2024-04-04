Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,881,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 2,712,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.2 days.

Emera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

