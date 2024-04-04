Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.
Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.19.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
