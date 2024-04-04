Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HUT opened at C$13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.45. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$29.90.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

