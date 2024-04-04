Neil Manser Purchases 78 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.00).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser purchased 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.13).

On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser acquired 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,918 ($124.50).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.34. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.59).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

