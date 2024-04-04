Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,030 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up about 3.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 3.19% of Nelnet worth $104,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NNI opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

