Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAA opened at 22.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 21.35 and its 200-day moving average is 18.77. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 27.23.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

