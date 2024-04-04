Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $39.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
