PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Announces Earnings Results

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 233.18% and a negative return on equity of 228.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

PYRGF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. PyroGenesis Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.