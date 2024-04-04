PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Announces Earnings Results

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 233.18% and a negative return on equity of 228.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
PYRGF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. PyroGenesis Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
