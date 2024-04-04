Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.88%.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

