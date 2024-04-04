Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Posts Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.58. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

