Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 276,898 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.