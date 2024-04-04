RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

