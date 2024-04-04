Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
