Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

