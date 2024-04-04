RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAPT. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after buying an additional 308,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

